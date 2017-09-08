State discusses Haysville water contamination

By Published: Updated:

HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health was back in Haysville Thursday night to discuss contaminated water in the area.

Officials say groundwater near the former American Cleaners dry cleaning site in the 400 block of West Grand has been contaminated by “volatile organic chemicals.”

The meeting was to go over the progress KDHE has made over the last couple weeks in testing wells.

The health department says more than 100 wells have been tested, and about 60 show some level of contamination.

Officials said they don’t expect this to have negative health effects.

“It’s too early to say if there’s a cancer cluster study, but our environmental health officer will be evaluating the information to see if there is anything potentially out there for this site,” said Bob Jurgens, KDHE.

Officials say the entire project will cost between $6 and $7 million.

The money will come from a special fund that was created a couple years ago.

“it was a fund that they thought they needed and it’s coming to fruition and it’s been a really positive thing and it’s going to help us get the area cleaned up quicker with less of an impact at the total state general fund,” said Rep. Steve Crum, D-Haysville.

Crum said the area should be cleaned up in the next six months.

