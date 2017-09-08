September is National Preparedness Month

By Published:

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — September is National Preparedness Month.

Sedgwick County emergency management officials hope people look at what happened in Texas and what’s happening in Florida right now, and realize they have to plan ahead.

“You have to be prepared to survive any disaster for the first 72 hours on your own. Help is going to come but it could take up to three days,” said Cody Carvat, with Sedgwick County emergency management. “So be thinking ahead, plan ahead, supplies..get those supply kits built ahead of time.”

He added that people living in places like Texas or Florida get advance notice on a hurricane. In Kansas, people only get minutes advance on a tornado.

County officials said waiting until the last minute to make an emergency plan or build a kit is not enough time. They recommend people follow the “4 Steps of Basic Preparedness.”

  • Build a disaster kit: These are basic supplies that can help you survive if a disaster happens.
  • Make a plan: Figure out where you can shelter-in-place, how you’re going to communicate with family and friends, and identify a meeting point if you get separated from loved ones
  • Stay informed: Understand which disasters are likely to hit your area, how will local authorities notify you during a disaster, and figure out how you will get your information during a disaster
  • Get involved: Volunteer with disaster volunteer organizations. This will increase your ability to help when help is needed.

WATCH: KSN’s Amanda Aguilar puts together a disaster kit

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s