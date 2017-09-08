SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — September is National Preparedness Month.

Sedgwick County emergency management officials hope people look at what happened in Texas and what’s happening in Florida right now, and realize they have to plan ahead.

“You have to be prepared to survive any disaster for the first 72 hours on your own. Help is going to come but it could take up to three days,” said Cody Carvat, with Sedgwick County emergency management. “So be thinking ahead, plan ahead, supplies..get those supply kits built ahead of time.”

He added that people living in places like Texas or Florida get advance notice on a hurricane. In Kansas, people only get minutes advance on a tornado.

County officials said waiting until the last minute to make an emergency plan or build a kit is not enough time. They recommend people follow the “4 Steps of Basic Preparedness.”

Build a disaster kit: These are basic supplies that can help you survive if a disaster happens.

These are basic supplies that can help you survive if a disaster happens. Make a plan: Figure out where you can shelter-in-place, how you’re going to communicate with family and friends, and identify a meeting point if you get separated from loved ones

Figure out where you can shelter-in-place, how you’re going to communicate with family and friends, and identify a meeting point if you get separated from loved ones Stay informed: Understand which disasters are likely to hit your area, how will local authorities notify you during a disaster, and figure out how you will get your information during a disaster

Understand which disasters are likely to hit your area, how will local authorities notify you during a disaster, and figure out how you will get your information during a disaster Get involved: Volunteer with disaster volunteer organizations. This will increase your ability to help when help is needed.

WATCH: KSN’s Amanda Aguilar puts together a disaster kit