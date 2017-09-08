Northwest High student tased after becoming defiant against school personnel

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 16-year-old Northwest High student was tased after becoming defiant against school personnel.

At around 1:15 p.m., a student caused a disturbance and was punching walls and lockers. Officials said the student became defiant against school personnel and the School Resource Officer.

The student refused to follow the repeated directions of school administration and the SRO. After he became violent, as a last resort, the SRO’s taser was deployed.

The teen was taken into custody and transported to an area hospital for minor injuries. He was booked into the juvenile detention facility for battery of a school official and resist arrest. No officers were injured.

