Update: Man critically injured after being hit by truck on Kellogg

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said a 22-year-old man suffered critical injuries after being hit by a truck.

The man was hit just before 3 a.m. Friday as he was walking on Kellogg between Rock and Webb Road.

Wichita police said the man was leaving after a disturbance at Club Rodeo. He was walking westbound when he was hit by a pickup truck. The driver of the truck did not stop.

Police are searching for a 2011-2014 Chevy Silverado pickup, possibly red, that may have been involved.

If you witnessed the crash, call police at 268-4407 or Crime Stoppers 267-2111.

