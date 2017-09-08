KSN mourns loss of former anchor Greg Gamer

WICHITA, Kans. (KSNW) — Greg Gamer, 85, retired News Anchor for KSN-TV, passed away Tuesday September 5.

Greg was born in Emporia but grew up in Wichita. He attended the University of Kansas with the intention of becoming a pharmacist, but later transferred to Wichita University (now Wichita State). While finishing an undergraduate degree in political science, he began working part-time at KFBI-AM (later to become KIRL, then KFDI). It was at KFBI that Greg became acquainted with Martin Umansky, who hired him to work at KAKE-TV, which had not yet signed on the air.

On October 19, 1954, as the station’s “booth announcer,” Greg spoke the first words heard on KAKE. While with KAKE, he would cover the Udall tornado on May 25, 1955, which claimed 77 lives and injured 270. He also interviewed newsmakers and celebrities, including John Kennedy in 1960, Lyndon Johnson in 1959 and Ronald Reagan in 1963. Gamer also interviewed Eleanor Roosevelt in 1956 and Ted Kennedy in 1960. Gamer was also the first journalist in Wichita to poll voters to predict election outcomes.

In 1966, he left KAKE to anchor evening newscasts at KARD-TV (which later became KSNW). At KARD/KSNW, he interviewed presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford.

Greg spent 25 years at KARD/KSNW, retiring in 1991 after 37 years in Wichita news. He is a recipient of the Grover Cobb award from KU and was honored with a National Headliner award for a story on Special Education.

There will be a rosary at 10:30 A.M. and Memorial Service at 11 A.M. on Monday September 11, 2017 at Church of the Resurrection, 4910 N Woodlawn St, Bel Aire, KS 67226.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to The Lord’s Diner, 520 N Broadway St, Wichita, KS 67214.

