Kansas seizes assets of Star Motors in Wichita

Kansas Department of Revenue

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Agents from the Kansas Department of Revenue and the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Department seized the assets of Star Motors in Wichita on Thursday for the nonpayment of retail sales tax. The tax totaled $233,776.20.

The warrants were filed in Sedgwick County District Court. The assets were seized at 400 North West Street.

Agents seized bank accounts, on-site cash, business inventory, as well as personal property belonging to the owner. The business was sealed with a public notice posted on the outside. All seized assets will be sold at public auction and the proceeds will pay for the delinquent taxes.

The Kansas Department of Revenue’s policy and practice is to work with taxpayers in delinquent status to voluntarily enter into repayment agreements. It is only after efforts fail that the department is forced to execute a tax warrant.

