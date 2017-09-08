Kansas man pleads guilty to raping 2 children for years

By Published:
(KSN photo)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – A Baldwin City man has pleaded guilty to raping two children for several years.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports 54-year-old Edwin Wasson pleaded guilty Friday to two counts of rape.

Prosecutors say he raped the first victim between 2002 and 2008 and the second child between 2013 and 2015.

Wasson will be required to register immediately as a sex offender and to remain registered for the rest of his life.

Attorneys on both sides requested a sentence of 24.5 years, or 12 years on each count to run consecutively. He will be sentenced Oct. 20.

The victims are now 23 and 17.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s