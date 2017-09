WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – East and Westbound lanes of Kellogg between Rock and Webb roads are closed this morning after and early morning crash, injuring one.

Wichita Police say a man was hit just before three this morning while he was walking on Kellogg between Rock and Webb Road.

The man was taken to a Wichita Hospital in Critical Condition.

Watch for more updates on KSN News and on KSN.com throughout the morning.