Hurricane Irma: Florida prepares for the worst

MIAMI (NBC News) – Hurricane Irma continues its deadly path toward Miami after tearing through the Carribean overnight.

The entire state of Florida is bracing for Irma, a strong Category 4 storm teetering close to Category 5 strength.

Officials say residents who haven’t evacuated and plan to need to get out now.

“Today is the day to do the right thing for your family and get inland for safety,” Governor Rick Scott said Friday morning. “We can rebuild your home, we cannot rebuild your life.”

Those who heeded the evacuation warning are facing trouble of their own. Bumper to bumper traffic and gas shortages are common along the evacuation routes.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.