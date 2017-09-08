Hurricane Irma: Florida prepares for the worst

NBC News Published: Updated:

MIAMI (NBC News) – Hurricane Irma continues its deadly path toward Miami after tearing through the Carribean overnight.

The entire state of Florida is bracing for Irma, a strong Category 4 storm teetering close to Category 5 strength.

Officials say residents who haven’t evacuated and plan to need to get out now.

“Today is the day to do the right thing for your family and get inland for safety,” Governor Rick Scott said Friday morning. “We can rebuild your home, we cannot rebuild your life.”

Those who heeded the evacuation warning are facing trouble of their own. Bumper to bumper traffic and gas shortages are common along the evacuation routes.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s