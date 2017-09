The September 8th Shot of the Day comes from Dan Frick who took this shot of a Hawk sitting on an Eagles Street sign.

The September 7th Shot of the Day comes from Shannon Blair who took this picture of these sand dollars while in Charleston South Carolina.

The September 6th Shot of the Day comes from Debbie Renner from Kingman who took this picture of a sunflower.

The September 5th Shot of the Day comes from comes from J.R. Ewing who took this shot of a dragon fly while out at his pool in Wichita.

The September 4th Shot of the day comes from Kevin Rider who watched the 150th anniversary of the Chisholm trail in Abilene.

The September 4th Shot of the day comes from Kevin Rider who watched the 150th anniversary of the Chisholm trail in Abilene.

The September 4th Shot of the day comes from Kevin Rider who watched the 150th anniversary of the Chisholm trail in Abilene.