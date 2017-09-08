Friday Football Fever Week 2 Video

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Tonight’s highlights include our Game of the Week, Derby vs. Goddard. Click above for video highlights of all of Friday’s games.
You can also help choose next week’s game by voting here. Be sure to check out the scores on our scores page.
This week’s video highlights include:
- McPherson vs Maize South
- Heights vs Northwest
- Mulvane vs Rose Hill
- Andover vs Kapaun
- Andover Central vs Buhler
- Hutch vs Newton
- West vs South
- Eisenhower vs Maize
- Hoisington vs Collegiate
- Peabody vs Wakefield
And more!