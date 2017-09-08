Friday Football Fever Week 2 Video

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Tonight’s highlights include our Game of the Week, Derby vs. Goddard. Click above for video highlights of all of Friday’s games.

You can also help choose next week’s game by voting here. Be sure to check out the scores on our scores page.

This week’s video highlights include:

McPherson vs Maize South

Heights vs Northwest

Mulvane vs Rose Hill

Andover vs Kapaun

Andover Central vs Buhler

Hutch vs Newton

West vs South

Eisenhower vs Maize

Hoisington vs Collegiate

Peabody vs Wakefield

And more!