“Clinic in a Can” to deploy mobile health units to disaster zones

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Resources are stretched thin in disaster zones like Houston, but help is on the way in the form of mobile health clinics from local non-profit, Clinic in a Can.

Clinic in a Can provides a complete mobile health unit all within a shipping container. They have different uses too, like a trauma unit and an infectious disease unit. They’ve been deployed during the ebola outbreak and after major earthquakes.

“These clinics will run off either solar power, or diesel generator, or if there is electricity it can be plugged into the grid as well,” Cory Simons, CFO of Clinic in a Can said Friday.

The organization sent two units today down to Houston, which will pair up with medical staff and other non-profits to provide care to people in shelters and refugee centers. Hospitals in the disaster zone suffered damage or may have employee shortages with the disaster, so Clinic in a Can is ready to help where hospitals are unable.

“We’re just doing everything we can. We always keep 10-12 units on hand in case catastrophes like this happen,” Simons said.

Three units have been deployed south since Labor Day.

For more information on Clinic in a Can, see: http://www.clinicinacan.org/