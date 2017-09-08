Chiefs’ Berry out for season with ruptured Achilles’ tendon

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) carries Kansas City Chiefs safety Eric Berry (29) on his back after catching a pass during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Chiefs safety Eric Berry ruptured his left Achilles tendon in the fourth quarter of Thursday night’s victory in New England and the three-time All-Pro will miss the remainder of the season.

Berry was hurt while covering Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski on a passing route. He hobbled at the end of the play and sat on the turf, and it took a cart to remove him from the field.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid suspected after the game that it was an Achilles injury, and he said Friday that an MRI exam confirmed the diagnosis.

Berry has overcome plenty of hurdles in his career. He missed most of the 2011 season after tearing the ACL in his left knee, then missed much of the 2014 season after he was diagnosed with lymphoma.

He signed a $78 million, six-year contract this past offseason.

