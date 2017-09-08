CASA reps hang blue ribbons to honor Evan Brewer, abused children

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) As we continue to follow the investigation into the death of three-year-old Evan Brewer, we’re hearing from those who work to make sure abused and neglected children get the help they need in the court system.

A ribbon and a pinwheel, if you see one or the other you can thank Ashley Thorne.

“No child should suffer at the hands of those who are supposed to love them and protect them,” says Thorne.

As someone who represents abused and neglected children with CASA, or Court Appointed Special Advocates. The story of Evan Brewer hits her at home and points out problem she sees in the child welfare system.

She says, “We have already protected them on the front end and brought them into the court and make sure that they stay protected, but what we forget to do is continue to protect them and make sure that they thrive and that abuse does not define them not cost them their life.”

Friday they were being creative and hanging blue ribbons in the neighborhood where Evan Brewer lived, hoping to spread the word about their cause of preventing child deaths.

They got some help from little Jordan Habermann. He didn’t know Brewer, but his mom is proud to see him stepping up to help spread awareness after Evan’s death.

Nichole Habermann, “My son is four years old and is only a year older than Evan was and I just couldn’t imagine losing my son, and I hope that no other little kids have to go through that and we can help prevent anything like this ever happening again.”

While Ashley didn’t work with the Evan Brewer case, the allegations she’s heard from the family lead her to believe not enough was done for the little boy.

“What we found was if we started trying in March and it is now September, sometime in that timeframe, the child’s needs went unmet and it led to his death,” she says.

At the end of the day, Evan Brewer’s yard was spotted everywhere in blue with the ribbons and pinwheels. But to Ashely and her team, they hope the end goal actually looks much different.

“We shouldn’t ever see another blue ribbon,” says Thorne.

We reached out earlier this week to DCF about the Evan Brewer’s case and are told it’s an active investigation and the agency would not speak to the case, also citing privacy issues.

However officials did walk KSN through their policy manual on their website.

