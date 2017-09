WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It was a scoreless game at the half between Bishop Carroll and Kapaun Mt. Carmel boys’ soccer. But then things picked up a little bit in the second half.

The Golden Eagles scored two quick goals in the final 40 minutes, but the Crusaders made things interesting with a goal in the final few minutes. However, Bishop Carroll made some big saves down the stretch to hold on for the 2-1 win and move on to Saturday’s championship game of the Titan Classic.