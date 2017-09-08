9-year-old girl kept in cage

WTMJ-TV

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WTMJ) – Wisconsin authorities are investigating a shocking case of child abuse case.

A grandmother in the town of Norway is accused of locking her 9-year-old granddaughter in a dog kennel.

“It was one of the most disturbing things I have witnessed in law enforcement,” said Racine County Sheriff Chris Schmaling.

The sheriff said the child was allegedly locked up 12 hours a day for at least a week.

“She was put in there in the evening and then let out in the morning to get ready for school, and then during the course of the weekends would be housed back into that dog kennel while the caregivers had other things to do,” Schmaling said.

