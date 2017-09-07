Police investigating possible abduction in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are investigating a possible abduction and kidnapping at a mobile home park. It happened around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday evening in the 2200 block of West MacArthur.

A 31-year-old mother reported to police that her 11-year-old daughter was approached by a man.

“The 11-year-old female was several courts away from her residence when an unknown male, wearing a ski mask and dark-colored clothing, grabbed her from behind,” said Charley Davidson, Wichita Police Department. “The 11-year-old was able to kick and then run to her home.”

The suspect fled. He is an unknown Hispanic man who is approximately 5 feet 11 inches tall. The man was wearing a black ski mask, pants, and shoes. He had a ring tattoo on his hand and tattoos along his eyebrows. Right now, police are still gathering more information.

“We continue to put all the pieces together, to do a complete investigation, understand everything that occurred,” said Davidson.

If you were in the area and witnessed anything suspicious, you are asked to 911.

