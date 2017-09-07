Officials in northern Kansas searching for man in connection to KC homicide

By Published: Updated:

BELLEVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) – Police are currently seeking a suspect who may be involved in a Kansas City homicide.

The Republic County Sheriff’s Department received an arrest warrant for Zachary Barnes, and officers went to a Scandia home to execute the warrant. The suspect fled before they could make an arrest. The suspect was then spotted in Belleville in the area of 18th and G. Street. The suspect is believed to be held up inside.

Schools were notified as a precautionary measure to lockdown in the area. The sheriff said no shots have been fired.

Responding agencies include the Kansas Highway Patrol, Republic County Sheriff’s Department, Belleville Police Department and multiple other agencies.

