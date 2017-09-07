Man sentenced in murder of 86-year-old Wichita man

Boe Adams

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Sedgwick County judge sentenced 28-year-old Boe Adams to life with no chance of parole for 50 years stabbing death of 86-year-old Otto Meyer.

Back in April, Meyer was found murdered in a house in the 800 block of N. Chautauqua. Wichita police found the victim’s truck parked at an apartment complex. Police apprehended Adams and 19-year-old Yvonne Mosqueda at a check cashing business, attempting to cash a check drawn on the account of Meyer.

In June, Adams pled guilty to first-degree murder, aggravated robbery, theft and forgery.

Mosqueda is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on September 20 on charges of first-degree murder, aggravated robbery, and theft.

