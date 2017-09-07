Man sentenced in murder of 86-year-old Wichita man

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Sedgwick County judge sentenced 28-year-old Boe Adams to life with no chance of parole for 50 years stabbing death of 86-year-old Otto Meyer.

Back in April, Meyer was found murdered in a house in the 800 block of N. Chautauqua. Wichita police found the victim’s truck parked at an apartment complex. Police apprehended Adams and 19-year-old Yvonne Mosqueda at a check cashing business, attempting to cash a check drawn on the account of Meyer.

In June, Adams pled guilty to first-degree murder, aggravated robbery, theft and forgery.

Mosqueda is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on September 20 on charges of first-degree murder, aggravated robbery, and theft.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.