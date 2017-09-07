Maize educator to receive national award

WASHINGTON, DC – (KSNW) – Crystal May, a 4th grade educator at Pray-Woodman Elementary School in Maize, will receive the NEA Foundation’s prestigious Horace Mann Award for Teaching Excellence, recognition as one of the nation’s top educators, and $10,000.

The award honors educators for their diligence and dedication to students, colleagues, community, and profession.

She will be celebrated at the NEA Foundation’s Salute to Excellence in Education Awards Gala on February 9, 2018 by over 850 leaders in public education, philanthropic, and business sectors, in Washington, DC, and by many more viewers online.

May was nominated for the award by the Kansas National Education Association, a National Education Association affiliate.

