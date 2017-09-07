KC-135 Stratotankers moving to McConnell ahead of Irma

MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, Kan. (KSNW) – McConnell is welcoming 11 KC-135 Stratotankers assigned to MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, after they evacuated due to the threat posed by Hurricane Irma.

Irma, which is currently a Category 5 hurricane, threatens a large part of the United States’ east coast.

MacDill is evacuating aircraft as a precaution to ensure no harm comes to them.

“The safety of our Airmen and aircraft is paramount,” said Col. April Vogel, 6th Air Mobility Wing commander, MacDill AFB.

