KC-135 Stratotankers moving to McConnell ahead of Irma

MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, Kan. (KSNW) – McConnell is welcoming 11 KC-135 Stratotankers assigned to MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, after they evacuated due to the threat posed by Hurricane Irma.

Irma, which is currently a Category 5 hurricane, threatens a large part of the United States’ east coast.

MacDill is evacuating aircraft as a precaution to ensure no harm comes to them.

“The safety of our Airmen and aircraft is paramount,” said Col. April Vogel, 6th Air Mobility Wing commander, MacDill AFB.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.