Kansas State Fair getting ready to open in Hutchinson

By Published:
Kansas State Fair 2017

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) – The Kansas State Fair is getting ready to open in Hutchinson.

The annual fair starts Friday and runs through Sept. 17 on the Kansas State Fairgrounds in Hutchinson.

Events include a grape stomp Saturday to help celebrate the grape and wine industry in Kansas. The Kansas Department of Agriculture says that there are 41 farm wineries through the state. The wine industry is credited with contributing nearly $47 million to the state’s economy and employing more than 200 Kansans.

The fair also will feature carnival rides, livestock competitions, milking demonstrations, pig races, an antique tractor pull and demolition derby. Visitors also can see performances by Los Lonely Boys, Loverboy & Survivor, Josh Turner, TobyMac, Smashmouth, Old Dominion and Chevelle.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s