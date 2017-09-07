Kansas State Fair getting ready to open in Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) – The Kansas State Fair is getting ready to open in Hutchinson.

The annual fair starts Friday and runs through Sept. 17 on the Kansas State Fairgrounds in Hutchinson.

Events include a grape stomp Saturday to help celebrate the grape and wine industry in Kansas. The Kansas Department of Agriculture says that there are 41 farm wineries through the state. The wine industry is credited with contributing nearly $47 million to the state’s economy and employing more than 200 Kansans.

The fair also will feature carnival rides, livestock competitions, milking demonstrations, pig races, an antique tractor pull and demolition derby. Visitors also can see performances by Los Lonely Boys, Loverboy & Survivor, Josh Turner, TobyMac, Smashmouth, Old Dominion and Chevelle.

