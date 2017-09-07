Equifax says data from 143 million Americans exposed in hack

ATLANTA (KSNW) – Credit monitoring company Equifax says a breach exposed social security numbers and other data from 143 million Americans.

According to a news release, credit card numbers for approximately 209,000 U.S. customers and other dispute documents with identifying information for 182,000 consumers were also accessed.

The company said the access occurred from mid-May through July 2017. The company also said it has found no evidence that personal information of consumers in any other country has been impacted.

Officials say the investigation into the security breach is ongoing, but is expected to be complete in the coming weeks.

