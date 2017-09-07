Dog stabbed during domestic disturbance in northeast Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department responded to a disturbance in northeast Wichita. It happened just before noon Thursday in the 1900 block of North Minneapolis.

Police said a 26-year-old woman was in an argument with her 31-year-old boyfriend.

“During the disturbance, the victim went to her vehicle in the driveway. The suspect threw an object, caused damaged, and stabbed the dog with a knife,” said Officer Charley Davidson, Wichita Police Department.

The dog, named Kash, was taken by animal control officers to a veterinarian. Police said the dog will recover.

Meanwhile, the suspect fled the home and has not been located.

