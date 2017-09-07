Dog stabbed during domestic disturbance in northeast Wichita

By Published: Updated:
Wichita police respond to a disturbance in the 1900 block of North Minneapolis. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department responded to a disturbance in northeast Wichita. It happened just before noon Thursday in the 1900 block of North Minneapolis.

Police said a 26-year-old woman was in an argument with her 31-year-old boyfriend.

“During the disturbance, the victim went to her vehicle in the driveway. The suspect threw an object, caused damaged, and stabbed the dog with a knife,” said Officer Charley Davidson, Wichita Police Department.

The dog, named Kash, was taken by animal control officers to a veterinarian. Police said the dog will recover.

Meanwhile, the suspect fled the home and has not been located.

 

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

Related Posts

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s