Commission sues over pay inequality at Kansas restaurant

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) – The federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission is suing the former operator of a Kansas pizza restaurant that offered a higher wage to a 17-year-old boy than to a female applicant of the same age.

The Kansas City Star reports that the commission filed suit Tuesday against PS Holding LLC, the former owner of a Pizza Studio restaurant in Kansas City.

Jensen Walcott raised questions after learning in 2016 that her friend, Jake Reed, was told he would be paid 25 cents an hour more. The Pizza Studio manager then withdrew both job offers, telling the friends it was against company policy to discuss wages.

The pizza chain later said the manager was wrong and had been dismissed.

The teens told their story of pay inequality at the Democratic National Convention.

