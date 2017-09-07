Child advocacy groups always improving care for neglected, abused children

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) Days later, and the investigation into the death of three year old Evan Brewer presses on.

“It is a very delicate case. It is a very sensitive case. There is a lot of moving parts. There is a lot of work to do on this investigation and we don’t want to do anything that this going to compromise that investigation,” says Officer Charley Davidson.

It has many asking question, not just about this case, but about how the system works to respond to allegations of child abuse or neglect.

Executive Director of the Sedgwick County Child Advocacy Center Diana Shunn, won’t speak to the case of Evan Brewer, but she says once an allegation has been made many steps are taken to ensure a child is safe.

“The call either goes to DCF, Department of Children and Families or to law enforcement and either way in this jurisdiction those cases then, if they meet the criteria, will come to the Exploited and Missing Child Unit and be assigned to those two departments, the law enforcement side and social services side,” says Shunn.

From there she says the Child Advocacy Center gets involved, offering the family help through various sources.

She stresses there is always room to learn how to better help those in difficult situations, but no case is cut and dry.

“There isn’t this mean monster that we can predict what an offender looks like. They’re very normal people, living, working, and in our society and homes in our churches in our groups that we hang around with, and that is what makes those abusive scenarios so extremely difficult to work with.”

We’ve reached out to DCF to ask about any allegations they investigated but we were told they can’t comment because the investigation is still ongoing. They also cited privacy and confidentiality requirements.