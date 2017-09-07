Body found in burned out vehicle near Emporia

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities in Lyon County said deputies located a burned out vehicle with a body inside. It happened around 9:50 a.m. Thursday morning in the area of Road 160 and Road T.

Deputies responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the area and located a vehicle that had been on fire. The vehicle contained a body.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is being assisted in the investigation by Emporia Fire Department, Emporia Police Department, Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Kansas State Fire Marshal’s Office, Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives, and the Lyon County Coroner Dr. Mitchel with Frontier Forensics.

Anyone with any information may contact the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office at 620-341-3205, or submit your tip Lyon County Crime Stoppers at 620-342-2273.

