America’s Got Talent: Five artists make it into the finals

On Wednesday, the first five artists were named to enter the finals of America’s Got Talent.

The first five of the Top 10 finalists are: Darci Lynne, Evie Clair, Preacher Lawson, Sara Carson and Hero and Chase Goehring.

Darci Lynne

Evie Clair

Preacher Lawson

Sara Carson and Hero

Chase Goehring

Tune into America’s Got Talent Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. on KSN when the final group of semifinalists will compete for the five remaining spots in the finals.

