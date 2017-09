Derby football is a powerhouse in the state of Kansas. The panthers have won back to back state titles in 6A, and three of the last four state titles. Panthers cruised to victory in week one versus Eisenhower. In week two, they play the other team from that town: Goddard.

On Thursday afternoon we mic’d up Derby Head Coach Brandon Clark, giving you the sights and sounds of panther practice, getting you ready for KSN’s game of the week!