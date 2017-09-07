Air service from Dodge City, Liberal to Denver ends Monday

Related Coverage Airline leaving Dodge and Liberal

DODGE CITY, Kan. (AP) – The regional airline hub providing service between Dodge City, Liberal and Denver is grounding its operations two months earlier than expected.

PenAir announced last month that it was filing for Chapter 11 reorganization and would close its Denver and Portland, Oregon, hubs. Dodge City thought it would have 90 days before the airline quit flying. But on Tuesday, the carrier said its last day would be Monday.

CEO Danny Seybert said in a release that the closure was necessary because several pilots had resigned and the airline could not replace them.

PenAir was the Essential Air Service provider for the Dodge City Regional Airport.

The Dodge City Daily Globe reports city manager Cherise Tieben says the city is working with federal officials to find a new airline.

