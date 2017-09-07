A new-look atmosphere for Shockers Basketball in 2017-2018

By Published:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – When the Wichita State men’s and women’s basketball teams take the court at Wichita State this upcoming year, things will look a little different at Koch Arena.

There will be different lights, different court logos, different letter fonts, and of course, new banners to show what the Shockers accomplished in their final year in the Missouri Valley Conference. All in all, it should create a great home-court advantage, and both WSU women’s head coach Keitha Adams and WSU men’s head coach Gregg Marshall are excited about what’s in store for the years to come!

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s