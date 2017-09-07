A new-look atmosphere for Shockers Basketball in 2017-2018

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – When the Wichita State men’s and women’s basketball teams take the court at Wichita State this upcoming year, things will look a little different at Koch Arena.

There will be different lights, different court logos, different letter fonts, and of course, new banners to show what the Shockers accomplished in their final year in the Missouri Valley Conference. All in all, it should create a great home-court advantage, and both WSU women’s head coach Keitha Adams and WSU men’s head coach Gregg Marshall are excited about what’s in store for the years to come!