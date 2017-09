MEDFORD, Okla. (KSNW) – Some residents in Kansas felt the Earth tremble Thursday night.

The United State Geological Survey reports a magnitude 3.9 earthquake struck near Medford, Oklahoma. It happened around 9:26 p.m.

A smaller 2.5-magnitude earthquake was recorded around 5 p.m. Thursday roughly 10 miles west of Harper.

Geologists say damage is not likely in earthquakes below magnitude 4.0 and that earthquakes of magnitudes 2.5 to 3.0 are generally the smallest that are felt by humans.