$14.3 million goal set for United Way campaign

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The United Way kicked off its annual fundraising campaign today with an interactive poverty simulation and $14.3 million goal.

Poverty is just one of the many issues that United Way addresses each year in the focus areas of education, income and health.

The attendees heard various stories of individuals helped by United Way funded programs. Gene and Arlene Gordon told their story of a United Way funded program at Catholic Charities that provides special day services for their adult son, Max. Even though Max’s disabilities kept him from having a job, the program gave him a place to go each day where he could be involved and socialize with others.

“I’ve had the good fortune to spend the past 30-plus years immersed in this community,” said 2017 United Way of the Plains Campaign Chair John Pilla, Senior Vice President of Engineering and Chief Technology Officer at Spirit AeroSystems. “Over the decades, I’ve seen firsthand the positive effect nonprofit agencies make on individuals and our community’s social health. Nowhere is the impact greater or more far reaching than at the United Way of the Plains.”

This year, United Way of the Plains’ goal is to raise $14.3 million dollars to address local needs. That represents a 10 percent increase over what was raised last year. It also represents more than dollars, but thousands of lives that are touched each year by funded programs.

Donations can be made to United Way of the Plains:

Through payroll deduction at participating employers

Online at www.unitedwayplains.org/campaign

By mail to United Way of the Plains, 245 N. Water, Wichita, KS 67202.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.