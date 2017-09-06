Wichita DACA recipients on Trump ending program: ‘It stabbed my heart’

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A pair of Wichita Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients said they feel betrayed by President Donald Trump and his decision to rescind the DACA program.
“When he (Attorney General Jeff Sessions) stated that these are passionate moves on his behalf and Trump’s administration, it stabbed my heart. There was nothing passionate about what he and Trump decided to do by ending DACA,” said Tony Ibarra.
Tony Ibarra, 19, and his twin brother Alex Ibarra moved from Mexico to the United States when they were 3 years old.
“That was because of poverty. The town we were in was really, we didn’t have the best conditions. We didn’t have paved roads. The economy was kind of failing us,” said Alex Ibarra. “We seemed to notice that America, people were living the dream here, and we decided to move and hopefully this would happen to us.”
The two said their childhood was fairly normal. They said their mom and grandma would often talk about life in Mexico, but it wasn’t until the boys entered middle school that they realized they were different from some of their friends.
“I would say about 7th grade that my mom finally told us, ‘you don’t have a social security’ and I didn’t understand at that moment what that meant exactly. I didn’t know what challenges would be ahead by not having one,” said Tony.
Tony said the challenges hit during high school when he was applying for college, applying for scholarships, trying to get a job and trying to get a driver’s license. In 2013, the twins applied for the DACA program, a program that protects nearly 800,000 young adults brought to the U.S. illegally as children. As DACA recipients, the twins have been able to come out of the shadows and obtain valid driver’s licenses, enroll in college and legally secure jobs. They also pay income taxes.
“Oh gosh, it means a lot to be able to work in this great country, to be able to go to school in these great universities, to be able to do my taxes, to be able to drive without having the fear of being deported when stopped. It means a lot. It means the world to me,” Tony said.
“Before DACA was signed by Obama in 2012, I was living in fear. I knew that I was undocumented. I knew any mistake could get me deported and when DACA was introduced, it was just this weight off your shoulders,” Alex said.