Wesley Children’s Hospital turns one

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wesley Children’s Hospital celebrated its one year anniversary today with a birthday party for staff and patient families.

“Today’s celebration is a little bit like a child’s first birthday. As a parent, we look back at our baby’s first year and all of the milestones they have reached, often shedding tears of joy and tears of pride in what they have accomplished,” said Dr. Stephanie Kuhlmann, DO, Wesley Children’s Hospital pediatrics medical director. “I shed those same tears of joy and pride when I think about how much Wesley Children’s Hospital has grown in the past year.”

Since the announcement to build the $28 million children’s hospital in 2015, Wesley has recruited 12 pediatric subspecialists and four hospitalists to its pediatric services team. Physicians recruited this summer include a pediatric plastic surgeon, pediatric pulmonologist and non-operative pediatric orthopedic physician. Wesley now offers care in 22 different pediatric subspecialties.

“We are very excited about the future at Wesley Children’s Hospital as we continue hiring specialists, adding depth and new services to our already robust pediatric service line,” said Bill Voloch, Wesley Healthcare president and CEO. “The next phase of Wesley Children’s Hospital development is an expansion of our pediatric emergency room which will add four additional beds, bringing our total number of beds to 14.”

The Wesley Children’s Hospital ER will get a new look and more beds later this year.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.