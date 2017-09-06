“We did everything we could to find Evan” family friend speaks out

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) – We have been actively following the story of three-year-old Evan Brewer, whose body was found within a concrete structure. So far, we’ve told you about the long custody fight over Evan and also that his father, Carlo, hadn’t seen his son since the spring. Wednesday we spoke with a friend of the Brewer family who says he and the family did everything they could to try to locate Evan.

“I got involved because I’m a father and because I have my own kids,” said Nate Davis. “I would want anybody that was capable and able to help, if something like this was going on with one of my children.”

Davis said he got to know the Brewer family through his wife, who grew up with Carlo’s sister. He had heard about the ongoing custody battle and wanted to help. He added that after learning Evan’s life could be in danger, he knew he had to help find him adding that the family had been searching for months.

“That father was out there every single day; everyday somebody from that family was out there, every hour of every day.”

Davis says it was a last resort for the family to continue to stake out the home on South Vine adding that they felt it was the only way they could find Evan. The family even befriended neighbors who also joined the search.

“They were leaving their own families, their own children, their own situations at home; to go sit in a neighborhood where they didn’t live to watch a house they didn’t live in,” said Davis.

Davis says the search intensified over the last few weeks. Now, the Brewer families only option is to wait for confirmation that the body found was Evan’s.

“They’re experiencing every emotion you could possibly have,” said Davis. “From anger and denial and just being completely overwhelmed and bewildered, sad and devastated.”