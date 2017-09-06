Video: Plane flies through Hurricane Irma

By Published: Updated:

As Hurricane Irma reached Category 5 strength, a plane full of hurricane hunters is getting a closer look at the eye of the storm.

Video from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration showed how drastic the change is from the raging storm to the calm of the hurricane’s eye.

Forecasters expect winds close to 200 mph and a dangerous storm surge as the storm makes landfall.

Hurricane Irma is moving through the northern leeward islands and is expected to hit Puerto Rico Wednesday night.

Forecasters believe it could make landfall in Florida as early as Saturday night.

