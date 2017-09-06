T-Mobile announces an exclusive partnership with Netflix

By Published: Updated:

T-Mobile has announced an exclusive partnership with Netflix. It’s T-Mobile ONE family plans will now come with Netflix at no extra charge.

It’s the latest move shaking up the wireless industry.

The free Netflix subscription applies to T-Mobile ONE plans with two or more lines so customers don’t need to sign up for anything else to take advantage of the offer.

It’s a single Netflix account that can be shared by a family worth about $120 a year.

T-Mobile says customers can activate Netflix by calling T-Mobile, visiting the carrier’s website or walking into a carrier store beginning on September 12.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s