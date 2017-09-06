T-Mobile announces an exclusive partnership with Netflix

T-Mobile has announced an exclusive partnership with Netflix. It’s T-Mobile ONE family plans will now come with Netflix at no extra charge.

It’s the latest move shaking up the wireless industry.

The free Netflix subscription applies to T-Mobile ONE plans with two or more lines so customers don’t need to sign up for anything else to take advantage of the offer.

It’s a single Netflix account that can be shared by a family worth about $120 a year.

T-Mobile says customers can activate Netflix by calling T-Mobile, visiting the carrier’s website or walking into a carrier store beginning on September 12.