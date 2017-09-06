Stolen revolver found in University of Kansas bathroom

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – University of Kansas police have found a stolen, loaded gun in a bathroom stall in an academic building on campus.

Deputy Police Chief James Anguiano said the .38-caliber revolver was discovered Tuesday morning in Wescoe Hall. He said both a student and a graduate teaching assistant had seen the firearm.

Anguiano said a check of the serial number showed the gun was stolen in Olathe, Kansas. He did not have more details.

It was the second report in two months of an unattended gun being found in a university bathroom. A Wichita State University employee left one behind in July.

A Kansas law that took effect in July requires state universities to allow concealed guns on their campuses.

