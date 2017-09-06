Standoff in downtown Wichita ends peacefully

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A standoff with Wichita police ended peacefully Wednesday night.

Officer Charley Davidson with the Wichita Police Department says this all started when Derby police contacted them about “concerning Facebook posts” posted by a 17 year old. Davidson says one of the photos showed the man with a handgun. Wichita police were able to track the man down in the 100 block of North Main. Police said the suspect was armed with a gun and ran into a vacant building in the 100 block of North Main Street.

SWAT hostage negotiators and the SWAT team were called in to help police end the standoff peacefully.

Around 6:30 p.m., Wichita police used a K-9 unit to take the suspect into custody.

Wichita police say the man was taken to the hospital to be treated for a minor bite wound. He will also receive mental health treatment.