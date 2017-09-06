Salina man accused of child sex crimes

By Published: Updated:
Harold Weis (Courtesy: Saline County Jail)

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Salina police investigation leads to the arrest of a man accused of sexually molesting at least three children.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 33-year-old Harold Weis was taken into custody on Friday after officers interviewed three male victims, ages 5, 9 and 11.

Police say the boys were allegedly molested inside Weis’s apartment during a time frame between 2012 and August of this year.

Captain Forrester says the investigation is ongoing and that more victims could possibly step forward.

Weis is now facing multiple charges including 20 counts of indecent liberties with a child and 21 counts of criminal sodomy.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s