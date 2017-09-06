Newton triple homicide suspect waives preliminary hearing

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – One of the suspects in a triple homicide in Harvey County last October was in court Wednesday.

Jereme Nelson waived his right to a preliminary hearing. He is facing one count of capital murder and three counts of first-degree murder.

Investigators said Nelson is responsible for the deaths of three people in a rural home outside of Hesston. He is scheduled to be back in court on November 3.

