Kansas Red Cross prepares for Hurricane Irma

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – The American Red Cross is getting ready to respond as powerful Hurricane Irma nears the United States and its territories, while continuing to help people impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

Hurricane Irma is currently a Category 5 storm with winds as high as 180 mph, and the Red Cross is urging those in the possible path of this storm to monitor weather reports and get prepared now.

Already, two Emergency Response Vehicles are deploying from the Salina office ahead of Irma to ensure resources are in place before the hurricane makes landfall late in the week.

“Red Cross volunteers and relief supplies are being mobilized, and dozens of facilities have been pre-identified as potential evacuation shelters in case they are needed,” according to Central and Western KS Executive Director, Becky LaPolice. “The Red Cross is preparing enough supplies and resources to shelter at least 120,000 evacuees by this weekend.”

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.