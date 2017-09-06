Kansas moves 90 inmates after prison disturbance

Norton Correctional Facility (Courtesy: Kansas Department of Corrections)

NORTON, Kan. (AP) – A Kansas Department of Corrections spokesman says it has transferred 90 inmates from a prison in the state’s northwest following a disturbance there.

Spokesman Samir Arif said Wednesday that the inmates were moved from the Norton Correctional Facility to other Kansas prisons.

Arif says the disturbance at Norton began Tuesday night when an inmate or inmates set fire to a mattress in a housing unit and as many as 250 inmates spilled into the yard. He said inmates broke into a tool shed and smashed several prison windows.

Arif says two staff members suffered minor injuries that required no medical attention.

