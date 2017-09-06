Ex-Shawnee County deputy sentenced to jail, probation

By Published:
Erin Thompson (Photo Courtesy: KSNT)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – A former Shawnee County Sheriff’s detective will spend four days in jail and be on two years’ probation for interfering with law enforcement.

Erin Thompson, who was a sheriff’s deputy for more than 15 years, pleaded guilty and was sentenced Wednesday on two counts of misdemeanor interference with law enforcement. She also was ordered to pay $5,000.

Prosecutors say Thompson lied in 2014 about two interviews she conducted, claiming she talked to or tried to talk to people involved in cases she was investigating. At a preliminary hearing in January, witnesses testified they never talked to Thompson.

Thompson’s last day with the sheriff’s office was Aug. 30, after she served nearly two years of paid administrative leave.

Thompson was originally charged in May 2016 with three counts of felony perjury.

