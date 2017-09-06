Derby vs. Goddard is the Friday Football Fever Game of the Week

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It took a little while for Derby vs. Goddard to grab some momentum. But once it did, the matchup soared in the polls, ultimately grabbing the honors of Friday Football Fever’s Game of the Week.

Both the Panthers and Lions are coming off a win in their season openers, and both teams are expected to be championship contenders this year. Cheerleaders from both schools helped to make today’s announcement, and stay tuned for coverage of both teams leading up to Friday Football Fever!