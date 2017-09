WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – In a matchup featuring two of the better teams in the Sunflower State, the Derby boys’ soccer team outlasted Wichita Heights 4-2 to move to Saturday’s finals of the Titan Classic at Wichita South High School.

The Panthers will face Manhattan on Saturday at 3 p.m. for the tournament title. Heights will play Emporia in the third-place game at 1 p.m.