Chief Couch returns to Great Bend Police Department

By Published:
Photo: Carly Willis/KSN

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – As of Tuesday evening’s Great Bend city council meeting, formerly suspended chief of police Clifton Couch is back in the saddle.

Couch was suspended in July for accusing Howard Partington, who was Great Bend’s city administrator at the time, of “unethical and dishonest conduct.” Partington has since retired. Couch has had a notable following of support from citizens, who sported “I stand with Chief Couch” shirts and yard signs.

“It’s a big relief obviously to not have that hang over my head, but it’s obviously a bit overwhelming too,” Chief Couch said Wednesday.

Couch called the last few weeks “traumatizing” for he and his family, but says he feels blessed at the outpour of support from the community.

“In this day and age, probably the biggest issue in law enforcement is agencies being able to form a bond with their community, and working together to make their community safer,” Couch said.

This story is developing, tune into KSN news at 6pm for the full story.

