Boil Water Order Issued for Burden

BURDEN, Kan. (KSNW) – A boil advisory has been issued for Burden in Cowley County. According to KDHE a water line break resulted in a loss of pressure in the system. This loss of pressure may result in a loss of chlorine and bacterial contamination.
KDHE says customers should observe these precautions:
- Boil water one minute prior to drinking or food preparations; or use bottled water. Water for bathing does not need to be boiled
- Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic ice maker
- Disinfect dishes, pots, pans, glasses and silverware, for a minute in a solution of clean tap water with one teaspoon of unscented house bleach per one gallon of water.
- If your water appears dirty, flush the water lines
The boil advisory will be rescinded once water passes laboratory tests.