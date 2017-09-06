Boil Water Order Issued for Burden

Boil water issued after loss of pressure in a supply line

By Published:

 

BURDEN, Kan. (KSNW) – A boil advisory has been issued for Burden in Cowley County. According to KDHE a water line break resulted in a loss of pressure in the system. This loss of pressure may result in a loss of chlorine and bacterial contamination.

KDHE says customers should observe these precautions:

  • Boil water one minute prior to drinking or food preparations; or use bottled water. Water for bathing does not need to be boiled
  • Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic ice maker
  • Disinfect dishes, pots, pans, glasses and silverware, for a minute in a solution of clean tap water with one teaspoon of unscented house bleach per one gallon of water.
  • If your water appears dirty, flush the water lines

The boil advisory will be rescinded once water passes laboratory tests.

