Boil Water Order Issued for Burden

BURDEN, Kan. (KSNW) – A boil advisory has been issued for Burden in Cowley County. According to KDHE a water line break resulted in a loss of pressure in the system. This loss of pressure may result in a loss of chlorine and bacterial contamination.

KDHE says customers should observe these precautions:

Boil water one minute prior to drinking or food preparations; or use bottled water. Water for bathing does not need to be boiled

Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic ice maker

Disinfect dishes, pots, pans, glasses and silverware, for a minute in a solution of clean tap water with one teaspoon of unscented house bleach per one gallon of water.

If your water appears dirty, flush the water lines

The boil advisory will be rescinded once water passes laboratory tests.