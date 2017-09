Goddard is one of the best teams in 5A football. Derby is one of the best teams in 6A football. The two teams play Friday night in Goddard. It’s such a good matchup, that it’s our KSN Game of the Week for Friday Football Fever.

On Wednesday, KSN Sports mic’d up Lions head coach, Scott Vang. Giving you the sights and sounds, going all access, Goddard football!